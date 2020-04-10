Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

