Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.