ValuEngine Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NABZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

