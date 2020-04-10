Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 171,710 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Unum Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Unum Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Unum Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE:UNM opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

