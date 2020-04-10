United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $62.62, approximately 26,530,724 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 8,359,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get United Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corporation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.