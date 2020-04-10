United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

