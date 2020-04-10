UNITE Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UNITE Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,202.75 ($15.82).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 874 ($11.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 967.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,143.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23.

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($55,643.25).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

