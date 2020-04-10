Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung fur Uniper auf Underperform” mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Die wegen der Corona-Krise seit Wochen sinkende Stromnachfrage in Europa zeige mittlerweile erste Stabilisierungstendenzen, schrieb Analystin Meike Becker in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dieses Signal lasse entsprechende Ruckschlusse auf die derzeitige Wirtschaftsaktivitat auf dem Kontinent zu./edh/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 23:03 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:51 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” Sanford C. Bernstein’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

