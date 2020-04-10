Union Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 15th

Union Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LATNU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 15th. Union Acquisition Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 18th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LATNU opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LATNU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,205,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,042,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000.

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.