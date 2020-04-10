UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
UNCFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.
UniCredit stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.
