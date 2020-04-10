UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

UniCredit stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

