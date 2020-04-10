UBS Group AG Sells 756 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PBS opened at $25.56 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.