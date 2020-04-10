UBS Group AG Sells 67,647 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of GoPro worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GoPro by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.87 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. GoPro Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

