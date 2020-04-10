UBS Group AG Sells 3,895 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.55. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $226.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

