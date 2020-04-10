UBS Group AG Sells 26,038 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.10% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 167,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 107,908 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

