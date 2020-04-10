UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.97% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,593,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

