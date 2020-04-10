UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $7,255,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,752.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.10 million, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.56.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

