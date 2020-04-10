UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 247.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Graham worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Graham by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $391.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

