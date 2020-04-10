UBS Group AG Raises Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NBTB opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.78. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

