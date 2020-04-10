UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Renasant worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 3,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNST stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

