UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 115.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,269 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $198,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $176,062.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,492.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,590 shares of company stock worth $11,654,201. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

