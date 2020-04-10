UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRA. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,373,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 191,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000.

FRA opened at $11.26 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

