UBS Group AG Purchases 21,298 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.