UBS Group AG Purchases 1,491 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of One Liberty Properties worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $31.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

