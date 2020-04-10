UBS Group AG Invests $2.48 Million in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,658,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,687,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTUS shares. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $835.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.