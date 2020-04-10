UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 770,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after buying an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $2,230,141.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

