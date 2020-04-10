UBS Group AG Increases Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Inter Parfums worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPAR opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

