UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,808 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Silgan worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 4,668.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of SLGN opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

