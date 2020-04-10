UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $941,000.

BTA stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

