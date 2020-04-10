UBS Group AG Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Tennant worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,422,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tennant by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNC opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

