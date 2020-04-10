UBS Group AG Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,063.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Peloton were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after buying an additional 439,846 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,603,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock valued at $54,211,105 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

