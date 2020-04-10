UBS Group AG Has $2.40 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Perrigo by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

