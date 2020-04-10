UBS Group AG Grows Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

UBS Group AG increased its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 143.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $47.17 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

