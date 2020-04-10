UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nutanix by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Nutanix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $16.35 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

