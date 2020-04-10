UBS Group AG Buys 204,428 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 364.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,428 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Select Energy Services worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE WTTR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 2.75. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.