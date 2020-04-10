UBS Group AG Acquires 8,792 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market cap of $466.91 million, a P/E ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.