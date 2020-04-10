UBS Group AG Acquires 7,532 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

