UBS Group AG Acquires 10,551 Shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 5,294.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 88,086 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

