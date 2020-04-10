UBS Group AG Acquires 10,480 Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.