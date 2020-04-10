UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,542,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SunPower worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $996.89 million, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $117,515.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S.A. Total bought 1,028,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,561,685 shares of company stock worth $21,653,958 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

