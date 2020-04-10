UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.