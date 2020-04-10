UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

