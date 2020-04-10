UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,359 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tronox worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.24. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

