UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

