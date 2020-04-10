UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,914 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of BGS opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.13. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

