UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,025 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Livent worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $833.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

