UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Raven Industries worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RAVN opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

