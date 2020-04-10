UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of AtriCure worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,834 shares of company stock worth $9,237,908. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

