UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,791,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 388,234 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,953,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,345,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $380.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

TRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.