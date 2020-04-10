UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Antero Resources worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of AR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

