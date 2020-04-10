UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 38,800 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 235.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.18 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

